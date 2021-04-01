Richard "Dick" Beaver 83, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in St. Joseph. He was born Oct. 29, 1937, in St. Joseph, son of the late Lewis and Clara Bell Beaver. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1955 and married Judy Belcher in 1956.

He was a member of the Air National Guard for eight years. He worked at Armours, Seitz Packing and Herzog Contractors. He was also a small business owner, and retired from St. Joseph Fuel Oil in 2001. He had a love of fishing and received a Master Angler award from the Missouri Department of Conservation. He was an avid hunter and a devoted member of St. James Catholic Church.

Dick was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Judy; his parents; two brothers, Robert and Roger Beaver.

Survivors include two sons, Rick (Jacque) Beaver, Eric Beaver; two daughters, Susan Bauchat and Nancie Griswold; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday April 7, at the St. James Catholic Church, Fr. Joseph Totton Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday April 6, at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested in lieu of flowers to the St. James Catholic Church.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.