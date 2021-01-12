Beauchamp, Norma D. 1932-2021

Norma Deloris (Olney) Beauchamp was born on a warm Tuesday, Sept. 20, 1932, on a farm in Lotts Creek Township, near Mount Ayr, in Ringgold County, Iowa. She was the first of three children born to Alfred W. and Cleora (Armstrong) Olney and the first grandchild of Ethlyn Armstrong and H.M. and Ethel Olney. She attended schools in Ringgold County, graduating from Mount Ayr High School in May 1951.

She met Shelby Beauchamp at the skating rink in Grant City, Missouri, when she was 16 years old and on Oct. 7, 1951, they were married at her family home east of Redding, Iowa. They were blessed with three children, Judy, Vickie, and Ronnie. She and Shelby lived on a farm until retiring in 1988 when they moved to Albany, Missouri. They were blessed to celebrate 65 years of marriage before his passing in March 2017. In February 2019, Norma moved to Living Community of St. Joseph to be closer to family and she resided there until her passing on Jan. 8, 2021.

She was active in 4-H as a youth and as her children were growing up. She was a co-leader of the Worth 4-H Club, as well as a leader for cake decorating and sewing. Norma was a loving and supportive wife and mother and set high standards for herself and her children. She was an active member of the community and her church wherever she lived, first in Worth County and later in Gentry County. She accepted Jesus as her Savior as a child and, along with Shelby, was baptized in the Christian Church in Mt. Ayr, Iowa. They were members of Denver Christian Church before moving to Albany, at which time they joined the First Baptist Church of Albany. She attended Frederick Boulevard Baptist Church after moving to St. Joseph until her health prevented. She was a faithful Bible student and prayer warrior.

Norma worked in the offices of the Worth County Assessor and County Clerk, the ASCS, and Family Services in Grant City; and for the Gentry County Assessor, Gentry County Bank/ Bank Midwest/Great Western Bank in Albany, and Bethany Walmart before retiring in 2013. She was a fabulous cook and had the gift of hospitality, a beautiful smile and friendly personality, as well as a wonderful work ethic. She was happiest when family and friends gathered at her home to enjoy the delicious and abundant meals she prepared.

She was very artistic and expressed that gift in many ways including decorating cakes for birthdays, weddings, and other events; sewing clothing for herself, her children and resident Barbie dolls; ceramics, and oil painting. She was interested in many things including genealogy, politics, and anything her children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren were involved in. She was fiercely loyal to her family.

Norma was preceded in death by husband, Shelby; parents, Alfred and Cleora; and her beloved grandparents.

She is survived by her children, Judy (Bob) Hunt, Vickie (Keith) Lawrence, and Ron (Kerri); grandchildren, Jared and Ryan Sprague, and Cameron and Cassidy Beauchamp; three great-grandchildren; brother, Norman Olney; sister, Beverly McCord; sister-in-law, Yvonna Beauchamp; many nieces, nephews, and a host of extended family members and friends.

We, her family, are deeply grateful to Heidi Sidwell, R.N., Missy Wiedmer, Social Worker; Corey Whorton, Chaplain, and the other members of Mom's Mosaic Hospice team for their care of and compassion to mom and her family members. Words cannot express the depth of our gratitude. Heidi, in particular, was our lifeline to mom during the months where no family visits and minimal hospice visits were allowed due to Covid. She faithfully provided facetime chats during her weekly visits to mom and was a compassionate listener when needed!

Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at the First Baptist Church in Albany with burial in the Prairie Chapel Cemetery, Denver, Missouri.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church. Covid guidelines of masks and social distancing will be followed for your safety.

Memorials may be made to Prairie Chapel Cemetery or First Baptist Church of Albany in care of Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.