Beaty, Alta J. 1936-2021 Wellsville, Kan.

WELLSVILLE, Kan. - Alta Jane (Talmadge) Beaty, age 85, of Wellsvile, Kansas, passed away Dec. 4, 2021, at the Olathe Hospice House. She was born Feb. 17, 1936, at Stanberry, Missouri, the daughter of Gordon and Velma (Redmond) Talmadge. She graduated from Stanberry High School in Stanberry. She married William Beaty May 2, 1954.
Memorial services will be Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the Paola Cross Point Church, 1016 N. Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. Visitation will be 30 minutes before services, also at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House of Olathe, 15310 S. Marion St., Olathe, KS 66061. www.davidsonfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Alta Beaty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
