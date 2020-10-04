Jerrie Anne Beattie, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

She was born Sept. 21, 1939, to Robert E.L. and Nora Francis (Brooks) Davenport.

She was a graduate of Lafayette High School and had worked as a retail clerk for Woolco and Kmart.

Jerrie Anne loved to read and bake.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

Survivors include: daughter, Jennifer L. (Beattie) Roberts (Jeff); sons: Ellis LeRoy McGuire Jr., Terry Delbert McGuire and Michael Robert McGuire Sr. (Stacy); and 15 grandchildren.

Natural farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

