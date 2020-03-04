Beasterfeld, Cindy L. 1967-2020

LINN, Mo. - Cindy Lynn (Kirtley) Beasterfeld, 52, of Linn, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at her home.

She was born on April 17, 1967, in King City, Missouri, daughter of Sam and Marjorie (Parsons) Kirtley.

She was united in marriage to Dale Beasterfeld, April 19, 1986, in King City.

Cindy graduated from Union Star High School in 1985. She attended college at Columbia College, where she graduated Cum Laude, in 2008, with a bachelor's in business.

She worked for McDonalds, in Topeka, Kansas, from 1992 to 1996, as the assistant manager. She then went to work for Topeka Schools from 1996 to 2001.

Cindy was a member of Meta Christian Church, where she loved working with children in Sunday school and vacation Bible school. She was a devoted pastor's wife and mother; she loved all people, animals and God.

She is survived by: her husband of 33 years, Dale Beasterfeld; children: Cassie Brown (Jason), Jacob Beasterfeld (Brittany), Hannah Beasterfeld and Haley Beasterfeld; parents, Sam and Marjorie Kirtley, of Union Star; siblings: Rana Thygerson (Mark), Susann Buie (Paul), Dennis Kirtley (Nancy), Michele Pendleton (Corey); sister-in-law, Lisa Kirtley; and step-grandchildren, Annalise and Ayden Jaramillo.

Cindy was preceded in death by her brother, Terry Kirtley.

Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Houser-Millard Funeral Directors.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Houser-Millard Funeral Directors, 2613 West Main Street, Jefferson City, Missouri 65109. Rev. Doyle Sager officiating.

Contributions may be made to: Meta Christian Church.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.millardfamilychapels.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.