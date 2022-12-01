Frederick "Fred" Lawrence Beason, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday Nov. 28, 2022, Mosaic Medical Center.
He was born April 12, 1941, in St. Joseph, son of the late Dorothy G. (Crawford) Beason.
He attended Webster Elementary and was in Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and a DeMolay. Fred graduated from Lafayette High School, attended the St. Joseph Junior College, Northwest Missouri State University and graduated from Missouri Western State University in 1973, with a Bachelor of Science in Education.
He married his college sweetheart, Eleanor Ruth Yuille, in 1966, and she passed away suddenly in 1967.
Fred was a lifelong teacher beginning his career at Co-Cathedral grade school (1967 to 1980), Skaith Elementary (1980 to 1985) and then Bessie Ellison from 1985 until retirement in 2003, for a total of 36 years teaching 5th and 6th grades.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church in St. Joseph, participating in the choir as a teacher/director in the Sunday School program. He also served as a Deacon.
Fred enjoyed the Arts, attending the St. Joseph Symphony and the Performing arts programs. He served on the Performing Arts Board of Directors 2013 to 2015. Fred was also a member of the Voices of America Barbershop Group and a member of its Board of directors in 2015.
After retiring, he found a new "career", helping Ryan Frakes with the Farmers Market for several years. Fred loved traveling the United States, Canada and went to Europe several times.
Fred was preceded in death by: his wife, Eleanor Ruth Beason; parent, Dorothy G. Crawford; and sister, Carol Beason Courtney Ehlmann.
He is survived by nephews and nieces (the Courtney Kids): Claire Courtney Graham (Hank), Chris Courtney (De) of Fort Worth, Texas, Cliff Courtney of Raleigh, North Carolina and Corinne Courtney Dodson of Fort Worth, as well as their children and grandchildren, all of whom looked forward to his biannual treks to Texas.
Fred's family is grateful for the love and support given to him by longtime friends, Margaret Adams and Dennis Hart.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Rupp Funeral Home, Memorial Services following at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the Rupp Funeral Home, Chris Courtney officiating.
The inurnment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials are requested to the Performing Arts Association.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
