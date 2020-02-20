MARYVILLE, Mo. - Shirley M. Bears, 85, Maryville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

Shirley was born in Halls, Missouri, on May 29, 1934.

She is survived by: her three children: Trevia Allen, Al Coffelt and Craig Coffelt; her sister, Streausie Bryson, King City, Missouri; and a grandchild.

Shirley has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

