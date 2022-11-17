Beardsley, Brandy L. 1975-2022 Amity, Mo.

AMITY, Mo. - Brandy L. Sonderegger, 46, of rural Amity, Missouri, passed into the arms of the angels in the wee hours of Sunday morning, Nov. 13, 2022, at K.U. Medical Center.

A Celebration of Brandy's Life will be held at a later date. Inurnment will follow at Oak Cemetery. Brandy has been cremated under the direction of Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville.

