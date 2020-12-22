Bearce, Martha M. 1931-2020

HIAWATHA, Kan. - Martha Marie (Adams) Bearce, age 89, of Hiawatha, Kansas, formerly of rural Robinson, was born on Feb. 22, 1931, one of 12 children of Russell Adams and Alice (Steinhauer) Adams. She passed away on Dec. 19, 2020, at the Hiawatha Community Hospital, Hiawatha.

On July 2, 1950, she married Benjamin Keith Bearce in Falls City, Nebraska. In this union, they had four daughters: Janice Riner of Camdenton, Missouri, formerly of Hiawatha, Sue (Gary) Patterson of St. Joseph Alice (Mike) McQueen of Leavenworth, Kansas, formerly of Hiawatha, Jeannie (Calvin) Binns of Hiawatha; grandchildren include: Mitchell (Shannon) Bartley of Topeka, Kansas, Corey Bartley of Camdenton, Jaclyn (Brian) Ziesel of St. Joseph, Traci Patterson of Lenexa, Kansas, Alan (Jamie) McQueen of Overland Park, Kansas, Michele (John) Schilling of Leavenworth, Kansas, Cassie (Matt) Manning of Lawrence, Valerie Binns of Wichita, Kansas, Garrett Binns of Hiawatha; great-grandchildren: Riley and Audrey Bartley of Topeka, Kaleigh and Zackery Ziesel of St. Joseph, Anna and Lillian Scates, Ethan Schilling of Leavenworth, Ryann, Charli, Teague, Noa McQueen of Overland Park.

Surviving siblings include Betty Olson of Hiawatha, Roy (Rita) Adams of Lincoln, Nebraska, Judy Miller of Hiawatha, formerly of Falls City, and many nephews and nieces.

Martha was preceded in death by her husband; parents; eight brothers and sisters; and son-in-law Harold Riner.

Private family services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha, officiated by Shane Spangler.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Bethany United Church of Christ or Vintage Park Assisted Living, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until noon Tuesday.

MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED

A celebration of Martha's Life will be held at a later date.

Funeral home Facebook page at Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland Ks. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.