Linda Kay Bear "The Lady in Heels", 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, in a Savannah, Missouri, health care center. She was born May 1, 1948, in Wathena, Kansas, daughter of Norma and John Bear. She graduated from Wathena High School and Highland Community College. She enjoyed shopping at Thrift stores, upholstering furniture, painting, writing short stories, traveling to Branson, and she loved her cats. She was a Christian.

Linda was preceded in death by father, John; brothers, Vick, Johnnie, and Lonnie Bear.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Bear as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.