Linda Kay Bear "The Lady in Heels", 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, in a Savannah, Missouri, health care center. She was born May 1, 1948, in Wathena, Kansas, daughter of Norma and John Bear. She graduated from Wathena High School and Highland Community College. She enjoyed shopping at Thrift stores, upholstering furniture, painting, writing short stories, traveling to Branson, and she loved her cats. She was a Christian.
Linda was preceded in death by father, John; brothers, Vick, Johnnie, and Lonnie Bear.
Survivors include: mother, Norma Bear; niece, Lona Morgan; great- nieces, Chelsea Vermillion, Payton Morgan; nephew, Jeremy Davis; and her dear friend, Deborah Buzzard, who will greatly miss her, and who will never forget her kindness and love to all she met.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, with funeral services and public live stream 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bellemont Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Shriners Children's Hospital, or Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Bear as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.