Baxter, Mozetta M 1943-2022 Barnard, Mo.

Barnard, Mo. - Mozetta Margaret Baxter was born April 7, 1943 and left her earthly home on Sept. 15, 2022, to be with her Lord and Savior.

She was married Dec. 8, 1963, to Paul D. Baxter, the love of her life, for 58 ½ years. Mozetta and Paul have resided on the family farm east of Arkoe for more than 50 years.

To plant a tree in memory of - Baxter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.