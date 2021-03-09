Baumli, Gary N. 1939-2021 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Gary Nolan Baumli, 81, of Maryville, Missouri, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother passed away at his home on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Gary was born June 6, 1939, in Maryville, to Charles and Alice (McGuire) Baumli, who preceded him in death. He was a 1957 graduate of Maryville High School, a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Gary was united in marriage to Jennifer Ann (Yourin) Baumli at Christ the King Catholic Church, in Bedford, England on Aug. 7, 1961.

A 20 year USAF Security Service veteran, Gary served tours of duty in England, Crete- Greece, Texas, and Alaska. On his retirement from the Air Force in 1979 he returned to Maryville and joined his father as co-owner and operator of Midwestern Lawn Seed and Baumli Antiques and Used Furniture. After his retirement from there, he worked part-time as a City of Maryville scale operator, and most recently founder and co-owner of New Beginnings Counseling Center, Inc.

An active member of the community, Gary was a member of the Maryville Fraternal Order of Eagles, the American Legion, and a past member of the Pride Lions Club and Maryville Elks Lodge. Being an avid bowler, he enjoyed many years while overseas as Secretary of the UK Southern Bowling Association and the Iraklion Men's Bowling Association. Upon his return to Maryville, he served as Secretary of the Maryville Men's Bowling Association, President of Maryville USBC Bowling Association, and the Missouri State Men's Bowling Association. He was a proud member of the Maryville Men's Bowling Association Hall of Fame and earning his 300 perfect game and 800 series rings were honors recognizing his skill in the sport.

He is survived by his wife, Jenny, of the home; daughters, Michelle (Betty Leivan) Jones, Maryville, Cherri (Donald) Taylor, Lenexa, Kansas; and son, Robert (Teresa Allen) Baumli, Kansas City, Kansas; eight grandchildren, Erin (CJ) Baldwin, Stephanie, Laura and Madalyn Taylor, Emily (Brendan) McCluskey, Brittany (Emily Runyan) Baumli, Jessica Baumli and Christopher Baumli; four great-grandchildren, Brinklee, Quincy and Terren Baldwin, and Theodore McCluskey; sister, Connie Baumli, Merriam, Kansas; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Gary has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home. Family will receive friends at St. Gregory's Catholic Church from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021, followed by a Memorial Mass. Burial with Military Honors will take place at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Maryville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to New Beginnings Counseling Center, Inc., 423 N. Market, Maryville, MO 64468, or St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, 333 S. Davis, Maryville, MO 64468. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.