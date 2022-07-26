Bauer, Marjorie L. 1922-2022 Highland, Kan.

HIGHLAND, Kan. - Marjorie Louise Ukena Bauer, 99, of Highland, Kansas, died July 24, 2022, at Two Timbers in Highland. She was a few weeks short of her 100th birthday celebration. Her strength was an inspiration to the family.
Marjorie "Lou" was born on Aug. 7, 1922, in Leona, Kansas, the second child of Cornelius George and Dorothy Ellen Boone Ukena. She spent her early years in Leona and moved to Highland in 1937 where she and her family lived in the "Boone" home with her grandmother.
Lou graduated Highland High School, Highland Community College and in 1943 graduated Kansas University with a degree in Education. On Valentines Day, that same year, she married Virgil Gene Bauer in a wedding ceremony performed at the family home. That marriage lasted over 70 years, until Virgil's death in December 2013.
Lou's life was dedicated to her teaching career, her church and her family and friends. She taught Home Economics for more than 30 years at Highland High School. She became a dear friend and mentor to many of her students. Many of these relationships continued far beyond her retirement. Lou was particularly dedicated to her sponsorship of Kayettes, a Kansas association focused upon the development of young women. For years she directed this group in sponsoring the annual Easter Egg hunt at the college, Mother/Daughter teas at the high school and other community events. Lou was also very supportive of Highland College and served on their Alumni Board.
In addition to her career as an educator, Lou was very active in Highland Christian Church. For decades, she was active in her Sunday School class (PEP), and taught this class for many years. She was also very active in the Christian Women's Fellowship (serving as president of this group in the 1980s). She rarely missed an opportunity to provide food or serve at church meetings, picnics, and funerals. Lou was also a founding member of the Progressive Club, a community group that was an anchor in Highland for many years, providing women an opportunity to engage in many social and community activities.
Lou is survived by four children, Becky (Larry) Peterson, of Toronto, Canada, Gene (Judy) Bauer, of Lawrence, Kansas, Neal (Heather) Bauer, of Palm Coast, Florida, and Ellen (Tom) Simpson of St. Joseph. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, Jason and Phillip Simpson, Erik and Emily Peterson, Boone Turnbauer and Caroline Bauer, Alex Bauer, Katalin Bauer Slangas, Will, Jack and Harry Bauer, and Mathew Gellner-Garcia; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild also survive.
Lou was preceded in death by her parents; her bother, Neal Ukena; and her sister, Jane Crabtree.
She is survived by her sister, Dorothy "Dottie" Dorrell, of St. Charles, Missouri.
Public graveside services will be held at Highland Cemetery on Wednesday, July 27, at 2 p.m.
She will lie in state at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland on the same date from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. No visitation will be held due to covid. Guest book will be available.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Highland Christian Church or Highland Community College.
These may be sent in care of Chapel Oaks Mortuary, PO Box 33, Highland, KS 66035.
