Bauer, Marjorie L. 1922-2022 Highland, Kan.

HIGHLAND, Kan. - Marjorie Louise Ukena Bauer, 99, of Highland, Kansas, died July 24, 2022, at Two Timbers in Highland. She was a few weeks short of her 100th birthday celebration. Her strength was an inspiration to the family.

Marjorie "Lou" was born on Aug. 7, 1922, in Leona, Kansas, the second child of Cornelius George and Dorothy Ellen Boone Ukena. She spent her early years in Leona and moved to Highland in 1937 where she and her family lived in the "Boone" home with her grandmother.

