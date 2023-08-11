Baublit, Georgia M. 1927-2023 Rushville, Mo.

RUSHVILLE, Mo. - Georgia M. Baublit, 95, Rushville, Missouri, died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Carriage Square Nursing Home, in St. Joseph.
Memorial services will be Sunday, Aug. 13, at 4 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sugar Creek Cemetery, in Rushville.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Three Rivers Hospice and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Georgia was born Sept. 7, 1927, in Trenton, Missouri, the daughter of Carl J. and Cordia E. (Bofman) Leihr.
She and Franklin A. Baublit were married Nov. 8, 1976, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Mr. Baublit preceded her in death on Jan. 24, 2002.
Georgia was employed at the St. Joseph state hospital as a nursing supervisor for over 19 years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Over the years she had various hobbies that included sewing and crocheting. Georgia was an avid archer and belonged to an archery club. She was a member of the New Home Baptist Church and enjoyed taking her grandchildren to church.
Survivors include a son, Richard (Nancy) Bozarth, Rushville; daughters, Lenora (Robert) Justus, Neosho, Missouri, Brenda (Jerry) Fischer, Savannah, Missouri, Susan (Donald) Cottrill, St. Joseph; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Carl E. Leihr; a daughter, Lucinda Sue Cook; a son-in-law, Tom Cook; a grandson, Tommy Cook; a great-great-granddaughter, Blakely Jones; and a brother, Charles Donelson. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
