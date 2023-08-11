Baublit, Georgia M. 1927-2023 Rushville, Mo.

RUSHVILLE, Mo. - Georgia M. Baublit, 95, Rushville, Missouri, died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Carriage Square Nursing Home, in St. Joseph.

Memorial services will be Sunday, Aug. 13, at 4 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sugar Creek Cemetery, in Rushville.

To plant a tree in memory of - Baublit as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

