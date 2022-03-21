Mari Battreall, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, in St. Joseph.
She was born Jan. 25, 1952 in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Clara and Jackson Battreall.
She graduated from Wathena High School.
She enjoyed needle point, and she was a Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe and Patrick Mahomes fan.
She loved her children, nieces and nephews and they all called her Aunt B.
Mari was preceded in death by: her parents: brother, William Franklin Battreall; sister, Juanita Rose Johnson; and brother in law, Charles Burton.
Survivors include sisters, Nancy Battreall and Jacueline Burton of St. Joseph.
There will be a celebration of life held at a later date.
She will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
