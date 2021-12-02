Roberta Batchelder
GOWER, Mo. - Roberta Batchelder, of Gower, Missouri, passed away, Nov. 29, 2021.
She was born on Oct. 31, 1940, to Robert William and Pearl Erma Whippo, in Chicago, Illinois. She grew up in Chicago and in her early teens she moved to Martin City, Missouri.
On Aug. 13, 1972, she was united in marriage to Terry Batchelder. After their marriage they lived near Gower where they made their home.
Roberta worked for Subway in Gower for many years. She loved shopping, music and concerts, but most of all loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Will Whippo; sister, Jeanette Shelton; sons, Christopher Brown and Kevin Batchelder; and son-in-law, Michael VanVleck.
Roberta is survived by her husband, Terry; children, Mike (DeeDee) Brown, Robert Brown, William (Patti) Brown, Sherry VanVleck, Teresa Strohmeyer, Michael (Kathy) Batchelder, Curtis (Jennifer) Batchelder, and Sherri (Andy) Meggers; grandchildren, Michelle, Rachael, Amanda, Robert, Jason, Jeremy, Gabrielle, Lindsay, Jackson, Ciera, Blake, Arron, Dakoda, Jamie, Kelly, Cole, Katie, Elijah, Noah, Caleb, Kendall, Kaiden, Alyssa, Kyle, Blake, Emerson; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.
Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
