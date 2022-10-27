UNION STAR, Mo. - Michael Roy Bassett, 68, Union Star, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
He was born Aug. 3, 1954, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Roy and Audra (Kuehn) Bassett.
Michael married Linda Westmoreland on June 8, 1974. They later divorced.
He was a union meatcutter for 50 years and also owned/operated Bassett Roofing for 30 years.
Michael loved hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting - anything outdoors. He also enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, going to their games and school events.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Cecil Bassett.
Survivors include his children, Brandi Dixon (Matthew) and Jacob Bassett; grandchildren, Reece and Abigail Dixon, and Jaycee Bassett; brother, Ronald Eugene Bassett; significant other, Cathy Deem and her children, Jason Clark (Mawi), Derek Clark, Phillip Wells (Ashley), and Gabriel and Gavin Wells; former wife, Linda Hilsenbeck; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
