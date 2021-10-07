Ronald Bass, 77, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
He was born Feb. 28, 1944 in Abilene, Kansas to Louis and Sybilla (Thompson) Bass.
Ronald married LaVada Burtnett. She preceded him in death.
He was a service manager for many auto dealerships, including Polsky Motors, Gregg Buick, Anderson Ford, and Volkswagen. He liked NASCAR and going to his sister's farm for the peace and quiet.
A loving man, Ronald was a true big brother who took care of everyone.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, and a brother, Russell Bass.
Survivors include: special companion, Sheila Boon; siblings, Linda (Richard) Post, Roberta (Ronnie) Jennings, and Robert Bass; nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends; beloved dogs, Lacey, Lucy, and Malia; and ornery beloved cat, Addie.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.