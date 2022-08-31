TROY, Kan. - Debra S. Baskins, 66, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph. She was born Dec. 23, 1955, in St. Joseph, daughter of Mildred and Leroy Bunch. She graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1975, and later attended Bible College in California. She married Denny Baskins on Oct. 6, 1984, in St. Joseph.
Debra loved to cook, reading books, especially her bible and working soduko puzzles. She also loved her dogs. She and Denny were long time members of North Church of God.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Rick Brooks and David Johnson.
Survivors include, husband, Denny Baskins, of the home; daughters, Brenda (Joey) Huff, of Troy, and Denise Baskins, of Troy; siblings, Bob Best Jr., Tammy (Tommy) Miller; sister, Christina Hess and Toni Curry; grandchildren, Randall (Brittany) Baskins, Zachary Huff, Trevor Huff, Caton Swartz and Emily Huff; great-grandchildren, ZayLee, Barrett, Colson, Paxton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at North Church of God, Pastor David Chairez officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the North Church of God. Mrs. Baskins will be cremated following services.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
