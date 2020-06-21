Bashor Higgins, Alaina L. 1982-2020

KING CITY, Mo. - Alaina Lynn Bashor Higgins, 37, King City, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at an Albany hospital.

Survivors in addition to her husband, William, are: a daughter, Maylea Dawn Higgins of the home; parents, Clark and Marsha Bashor, King City; sisters: Heather, Trina and Kaysie Bashor all of King City; grandmother, Jean Snuffer, King City; grandmother-in-law, Maggie Daniels, Bullard, Texas; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Alaina has been cremated, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

The family will hold a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the First Christian Church, King City.

Inurnment will follow in the Union Star Cemetery, Union Star.

Friends may call from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Alaina Higgins Memorial Fund in care of: Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

Online condolences may be left at: www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.