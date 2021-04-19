George Ernest "Butch" Bascue, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at his residence.

He was born May 11, 1939, in St. Joseph, to the late George M. and Hilda M. Bascue.

He was a graduate of Benton High School.

Butch married Beverly A. Wilson on May 30, 1958, in St. Joseph. She preceded him in death on May, 9, 2017.

He spent his working career with and retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a Surveyor.

Butch loved mushroom hunting, camping with his family and tinkering with everything !

In addition to his parents and his wife, Butch was preceded in death by his Son, Patrick and daughter, Donna.

Mr. Bascue is survived by: his sons, Willie (Tammy) and George (Johnette) Bascue; grandsons: Willie Jr, Billie, George Mate and Josh; granddaughters: Amanda, Sue Ann, Wendy and Dana Jo; 11 great-grandchildren; and 11 brothers and sisters; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, where the family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday evening.

Interment: Faucett Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the funeral home, to help defray funeral expenses. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.