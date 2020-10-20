Mary Helen (Smith) Barton, 88, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

She was born April 9, 1932, in Troy, Kansas, to Ina and Nile Smith.

Mary graduated from Troy High School and then from Gard Business University. She could always beat her girls at typing and shorthand competitions.

She married Russell D. Barton, Feb. 25, 1955. They later moved to Platte City and then to Kansas City where they resided until his death in 2013.

Mary was a stay at home mom until she and Russell leased a Dairy Queen. She then became manager at the Raytown Dairy Queen, retiring at the age of 75.

Mary's family was her pride and joy. She enjoyed every minute spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary would take them on vacations and have overnights at her home as often as possible.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell; parents; two sisters; and three brothers.

Survivors include: daughters, Cathie Helsel (Scott), Carla Ruoff (Terry), Kim Barton (Rodney Honeycutt); grandchildren, Jason Osborn (Jen), Crissy Liggett (Chris), Corey Barton (Rita), Adam Ruoff (Alena), Cody Ruoff (Brittany), Joey Helsel (Brittany Dams); great-grandchildren, Jonas and Jacoby Osborn, Rylin, Eliza and Ada Ruoff, Tristyn "Big T", Fynnigan, Maveryck Liggett, Felix and Quinn Barton.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Union Star Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Crossroads Hospice, 2900 Northeast 60th St #150, Gladstone, MO 64119.

The family requests that anyone attending visitation or service to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

