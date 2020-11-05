Barton, Kenneth L.

Kenneth L. Barton

Kenneth LeRoy Barton passed away Nov. 1, 2020. He was born to Tom and Jesse Barton, the seventh of 11 children, at Frazier, Missouri.

He attended Stamper and Gower schools. He served in the U.S. Marines from Oct. 1951 thru Oct. 1953. He served with the front line troops during the Korean conflict and was Honorably Discharged in 1953.

In July 1954 he married Mary Keith of Easton, Missouri. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Keith (Marcia) Barton, Kathy (John) Pflugradt and Brenda (Hugh) Sawyer. They have eight grandchildren, Bryan Sawyer, Bryce Sawyer, Kate Soubeiga, Mac Norris, Derek Norris, Danielle Pflugradt, Elonda Thompson and Shonell Pflugradt; along with 14 great-grandchildren.

He retired from Farmland Industries after 33 years of service. During his retirement, he enjoyed gardening, along with feeding the local squirrels, rabbits and birds. He was an avid wine hobbyist and enjoyed sharing his produce with others.

He is survived by his wife Mary of 66 years, all children and one sister, Colleen Gott of San Diego, California.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Floyd, Joe, Fred and Dewayne. Also, preceding him in death were sisters, Evelyn, Mary, Geraldine, Iona and Gertrude.

Due to Covid 19 considerations, a graveside service for immediate family only were held on Nov. 4, 2020.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Mt. Moriah Methodist Church, 12180 SE Mount Moriah Rd SE, Gower, MO 64454 or your favorite charity.

A celebration of life memorial with friends and family will be scheduled at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.