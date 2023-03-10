Bartlett, Travis 1970-2023 Bethany, Mo. Mar 10, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BETHANY, Mo. - Travis "Scooter" Bartlett, 52, Bethany, Missouri, passed away Friday morning, March 3, 2023, at his residence.Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.Inurnment will be held at a later date.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.Memorials may be made to the Miriam Cemetery, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, March 10, 2023 Late Notices, March 9, 2023 Late Notices, March 8, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesSt. Joseph residents and locations to star in moviePolice officer charged with DWIFirst responders work a four vehicle crash on Interstate 29New $4.9 million Peterbilt facility hosts ribbon-cuttingHerpes vaccine trials a positive sign for futureFrederick going green for Saturday paradeOne teen killed, another charged in Tuesday night shootingCrews on scene of Downtown crashToo much of a good thing for Krug fishLeBlond girls defeat Miller, headed to state semifinals
