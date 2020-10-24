Max E. Bartlett, 59, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020.

He was born on September 5, 1961 in Toul Rossieres, France, to Darryle and Wilma (Beeks) Bartlett.

Max loved attending concerts at Felix Street Square and going to plays and musicals. He enjoyed gardening and journaling about everything, including the weather. Max was a kind soul and would always lend a helping hand to anyone that needed it.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include: his children, Brent Bartlett (Heather), Chelsey Bartlett, Joshua Mack; grand-dog, Ipso; grand-cat, Rosie; siblings, Mark Bartlett (Pat), Teresa Kidwell (Doug), Kathy Barber (Tom), Nancy Tootle (Gil); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Natural Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St. Joseph Downtown Association or Performing Arts Association.

