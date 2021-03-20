CAMERON, Mo. - Darrell Wallace Bartlett, 78, of Cameron, passed away March 17, 2021.

He was born Oct. 27, 1942, in Maryville, Missouri, to Garland and Lena (Brandon) Bartlett.

Darrell was a United States Army Veteran. He served in Germany, where he met his wife, Emmi Gilmer. They were married in 1963, in Ashaffenburg, Germany.

After serving his country, they returned home, where Darrell was employed as a commercial truck driver, until retiring.

Darrell is predeceased by his parents and brother, Marvin Bartlett.

Survivors: wife, Emmi, of the home; three sons: Dan (Kathy) Bartlett, Cameron, Tom,(Laurie) Bartlett, Lawson, Missouri, James (Sheila) Bartlett, Chatham, Illinois; three sisters: Shirley (Gary) McClain, Maryville, Marilyn (Randy) Godwin, Colgate, Oklahoma and Carol Bartlett, Maitland, Missouri; brother, Danny Bartlett, Burlington Junction, Missouri; sister-in-law, Linda Bartlett, Melvern, Kansas; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Memorial Fund: Veteran's Assistance League ℅ The Missouri Veteran's Home.

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

