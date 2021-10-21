UPLAND, Calif. - Kathleen Dawson Barsch passed away on Sept. 9, 2021, in Upland, California. Katie was born May 15, 1932, to Arthur and Leota Dawson. She lived almost her entire life in St. Joseph. Katie met the love of her life, Jerry Barsch, working at the Uptown Theater where he was the projectionist. They were married just after her graduation from Lafayette High School in August, 1950.
Though she never had children of her own, Katie had an active roll in the lives of many children. She spent much time teaching Sunday school classes and working with youth groups at Mitchell Park Christian, Community Christian, and King Hill Christian Churches. Katie was a devoted Christian and loved to share her love of Christ through her cooking and in the choir. She also cared for elderly people and ministered to the shut-ins.
Katie was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Barsch; her brothers, Ed, Harry, Stan, Joe, and Dee Dawson; and her sisters, Jackie Porter and Mary Lander.
She is survived by her brother-in-law, John Porter; her sister-in-law, Sue Dawson; many nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Over the last several years, Parkinson's Disease took its toll and eventually Katie could not walk on her own. In 2017, she moved to California to be closer to family.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
There will be a graveside service at Memorial Park Friday, October 22 at 10 a.m.
Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
