NEVADA, Mo. - Richard M. Barrett, 95, formerly of Mound City, Missouri, passed away Jan. 14, 2020, at a Nevada care center.

He was born in Skidmore, Missouri, on April 15, 1924, one of a set of twins of four children born to Floyd R. and Okalla (Suttle) Barrett.

Richard graduated from Skidmore High School and entered the University of Missouri.

He then was drafted into the U.S. Army, and served overseas during WW II.

His service record included earning the Silver Star for action in France, Germany, and Austria, with specific action against Germany's Nordwind Campaign; the southern portion of the Battle of the Bulge-Belonging to 3rd Bn, 232 Infantry, 42nd Infantry Rainbow Division Action award; the Combat Infantry Badge; and for serving in major battles of Central Europe, Rhineland, Alsace, and Ardennes. He also was a part of liberating Dachau Concentration Camp, and one of his fondest memories was when a young, Jewish man ran down the road to greet Richard with a hug and a "thank you."

On Nov. 22, 1950, he married Bernice J. Ohlensehlen, in Corning, Missouri.

They became the parents of five children. Richard and Bernice were married for 52 years, before she passed away in 2003.

Richard completed his bachelor's of science in agriculture education and his master's degree in education at the University of Missouri. He taught high school Vocational Agriculture at Craig, Tarkio, and Mound City, Missouri.

After retiring from teaching, he was employed by USDA as field man, Holt County Farm Service Agency and Compliance assistant, Northwest District Farm Service Agency.

Richard served as Holt County Missouri Extension representative, chair of the Holt County Extension Council, a County representative to Northwest Region of Missouri Extension Council, and Ag chair of Northwest Missouri Extension Council.

He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, active in the Masonic Lodge and was a life member of the Paul P. Shutts American Legion Post 121.

He was preceded in death by: his wife, Bernice; their son, Richard "Rick", in 1998; brother, James; and sister, Elinor Gurnon.

Survivors include: his children: Dianne (Larry) Furbeck, Rob (Susan) Barrett, Cathy (Bob) Summers, and Christie (Randy) Heldstab; daughter-in-law, Nancy Barrett; special, long-time family friend, Kevin Livingston; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; twin brother, Robert Barrett; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family visitation: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City.

Funeral services, with military honors: 10:30 a.m. Monday, St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro, Missouri.

Interment: Burr Oak Cemetery, Skidmore.

Memorials: St. John's Lutheran Church or Heartland Hospice.

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.