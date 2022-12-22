SAVANNAH, Mo. -William "Bill" Barr, 88, Savannah, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Bill was born March 17, 1934, in Graham, Missouri, to the late Boyd and Naomi (Ware) Barr. He was a proud 1952 graduate of Fillmore High School.
SAVANNAH, Mo. -William "Bill" Barr, 88, Savannah, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Bill was born March 17, 1934, in Graham, Missouri, to the late Boyd and Naomi (Ware) Barr. He was a proud 1952 graduate of Fillmore High School.
Bill married Glenda Kay Martin on June 5, 1955, in Fillmore,Missouri.They celebrated 56 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on Sept. 18, 2011.
Bill was a lifelong farmer; he was also a barber and co-owner/operator of Mel's Barbershop in St. Joseph from July 1970 to July 2001.
Bill was a devoted Christian and served as elder, superintendent and president of the board at Antioch Christian Church. He and Glenda Kay were avid travelers, traveling to all 50 states, Washington D.C. and 23 countries. He was past-president and school board member, serving 18 years at Fillmore, three years at North Andrew, and two years on Andrew County school boards.
Bill was a super fan and supporter of all North Andrew and Fillmore school sports and activities.
In addition to his wife and parents, Bill was preceded in death by: his son, Carey Barr; grandson, Rob Lowrance; sisters, Ruth Moutray and Veda Criss.
Survivors include: daughter, Charissa (Scott) Davis and their daughter, Shelby; daughter-in-law, Sindy Barr (Kelly Culp) and her children, Michael (Amanda) Barr and their children, Grace, Michaela, Titus and Asher; Megan (Eric) Redden and their children, Cade, Cruz and Knox; Lauren Barr; and brother, Bob (Janice) Barr.
The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at First Baptist Church.
Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Savannah.
Interment: Fillmore Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Carey Barr Scholarship Fund at North Andrew High School.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.