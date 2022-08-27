Barnthson, Larry D. 1938-2022 Troy, Kan.

TROY, Kan. - Larry D. Barnthson, 84, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.
Larry was born on Aug. 17, 1938, in Brenner, Kansas, to Owen and Martha (Begesse) Barnthson. He was a lifelong resident of Troy where he owned and operated Trojan Graphics. Larry served in the Army National Guard for 16 years.
Larry was a member of the Masonic Lodge #55, American Legion Post #55, Doniphan County Historical Society all of Troy and a member of the NRA.
He married Carol (Thomas) on May 29, 1963, in St. Joseph. She survives of the home.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Marge Ruhnke, Ruth Ruhnke, Esther Ruhnke, Betty Hoover; three brothers, Irwin Barnthson, Charles Barnthson and Raymond Barnthson. Additional survivors include his son, Jeff Barnthson, of Troy; two grandchildren, Eliot Barnthson, of Troy, and Jory Barnthson, of Shawnee, Kansas; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
FUNERAL: Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, 3 p.m. at Harman Rohde Funeral Home, in Troy. Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, in Troy, where there is to be a Masonic Committal Service by the Troy Masonic Lodge #55 and a Flag Folding Ceremony under the auspices of the Troy American Legion Post #55
Family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral on Monday 1 to 3 p.m. Friends may call at the funeral home after noon on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.