Barnthson, Dawn 1935-2020

TROY, Kan. - In the early morning hours of Nov 12, 2020, having decided a long time ago that the best way to go was in your sleep, our beloved mother Dawn Barnthson did just that, surrounded by her family.

She left this earthly plane in the company of Jesus, to reunite with the love of her life, husband Raymond.

Dawn was born Oct. 6, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois, to Lewis E. and Helen E. (Collins) Gillespie.

One of eight daughters, she grew up fiercely loyal, selfless, and dedicated to family.

She became a proud army wife, who followed her husband from state to state, having five children in four different states.

The large Barnthson family had a lot of family get togethers, while we all enjoyed Momma's fabulous cooking, and NO ONE will ever beat her chicken and fluffy dumplings.

Dawn also enjoyed: reading, crossword puzzles, talking to her five sisters from Louisiana by phone, and collected Gone With the Wind and Wizard of Oz memorabilia.

Known as the cake lady to so many, it gave her special pleasure to share her talent with others, to help you all create your family memories. She would want you all to know her secret ingredient was love.

She lived by these simple rules: love everyone, be kind, give everyone the benefit of the doubt and laugh a lot!

Dawn and her sister-in-law, Carol, called themselves the "Outlaws" and enjoyed a deep, sisterly bond for over 60 years.

Dawn married Raymond E. Barnthson on Sept. 2, 1952, in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He preceded her in death on April 15, 2005.

Dawn was also preceded in death by: her parents; in-laws; and sisters, Marlene Tolliver and Dixie Garner.

To the world, you were a sweet kind lady. To your family, you were the world.

Left to cherish the memories: children: Gary Barnthson (Gail), Renee Weber, Linda Masters (Rich Vertin), Gordon Barnthson, Mark Barnthson (Theresa); sisters: Janis (Sidney) Spiegel, Holly Bennett, Melody Broussard; brother-in-law, Dallas Garner; sister-in-law, Carol (Larry) Barnthson; grandchildren: Kami, Beau, Derek, Dane, Tyler and Cody; great-grandchildren: McKyla, Kailer, Hunter, Kinley, Kailey, Kimber, Zakk, Bronx, Bennet, Ashlynn, Drayden, Emma and Aleena; great-great-grandson, Kallen (lil Raymond); and multiple nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.

At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, in Troy.

Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home.

Friends may call after 9 a.m. Sunday.

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.

Memorials: Troy Ambulance Fund.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.