COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. - Joyce Baker Haws, 89, Country Club, Missouri, passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
She was born Oct. 14, 1932, in Platte City, Missouri, to Lawrence and Opal (Miller) Baker. The family later moved to St. Joseph where Joyce graduated from Central High School. She earned her bachelor's degree in education from Northwest Missouri State Teachers College and a master's degree in education from the University of Wyoming.
Joyce married George W. Haws in 1954. He preceded her in death on Feb. 18, 2008.
She began teaching in Shenandoah, Iowa, and completed her career in Marshalltown, Iowa.
Joyce was a member of P.E.O Sisterhood Chapter MJ and Trinity Lutheran Church in Marshalltown.
Joyce and George enjoyed raising Boxers, who were like their children. She was a very kind and empathetic person, who was always willing to help others.
The family thanks Vintage Gardens and Three Rivers Hospice for all their love, concern and care.
She was preceded in death by beloved husband, George; parents; brother, Bill Baker; and nine beloved Boxers.
Survivors include her cousin, Jim Colman, his wife, Joyce, and their children, Christopher Colman and Casey Loch; cousin, Thomas Miller and his wife, Sheri; sister-in-law, Barbara Baker and her son, Jeffrey; extended family members and friends.
Graveside Farewell Services and Interment 1 p.m. Tuesday, Riverside Cemetery, Marshalltown, Iowa. The family suggests memorial donations to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Animal Rescue League, both of Marshalltown, Iowa.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
