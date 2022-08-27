COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. - Joyce Baker Haws, 89, Country Club, Missouri, passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

She was born Oct. 14, 1932, in Platte City, Missouri, to Lawrence and Opal (Miller) Baker. The family later moved to St. Joseph where Joyce graduated from Central High School. She earned her bachelor's degree in education from Northwest Missouri State Teachers College and a master's degree in education from the University of Wyoming.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.