Marilou Barnett, 91, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

She was born May 18, 1929, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Otis and Dorothy (Edwards) Follette.

Marilou was married to Royal Barnett Sr. He proceeds her in death.

She was a registered nurse.

Marilou was preceded in death by: her husband; children, Kent Barnett, Cynthia England; sons-in-law, David Stobaugh, Vernon Daniels.

Survivors include: children, Marilee Wagner, Gladstone, Missouri, Elizabeth Stobaugh, St. Joseph, Royal Jr. Barnett (Debra), St. Joseph, Caroleen Daniels, St. Joseph, Edward Sr. Barnett (Penny), St. Joseph, Timothy Barnett (Debbie), Belton, Missouri, Kevin Barnett (Jennie), St. Joseph, ; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Memorial Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.