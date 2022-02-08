Barnett, Linda R. 1944-2022 New Hampton, Mo.

NEW HAMPTON, Mo. - Linda Rose Barnett, 77, New Hampton, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.
Survivors include her brother-in-law, Duane Crockett, DeKalb, Missouri; nephews, Alan (Leslie) Crockett, Stanley (Debbie) Crockett and Daniel (Erica) Crockett; and niece, Diane (Monte) Searcy.
Linda has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Inurnment will follow in Morris Chapel Cemetery, Bethany.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Morris Chapel Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.