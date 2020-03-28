Barnett, Larry L. 1938-2020

Larry L. Barnett, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020.

He was born Sept. 4, 1938, in Stewartsville, Missouri.

Larry married Shirley Morris, on Sept. 4, 1960; she survives of the home.

He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.

Larry loved airplanes and flying them; he was working on getting his pilot license. He also enjoyed woodworking.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Norman and Dorothy (Jackson) Barnett; and brother, Norman Barnett.

Survivors include: his wife of 59 years, Shirley; children: Roy Barnett, Kim Pflugradt (Matt), Jennifer Pflugradt (Jay) and Paul Barnett (Christine); grandchildren: Ryan (Hannah), Taylor, Chris, Jason (Linsey), Katie, Scotty, Elizabeth and Anessia; great-grandchildren: Ava, Evan and Andrew; brother, Tom Barnett (Sharon); sisters: Jackie Jundy, Glenda McKinstry, Diana DenBeste, Debbie Dorsel (Frank) and Pam Braffett; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Private Graveside Farewell Services and Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends may call between noon and 6 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.