David Lee Barnett, 75, of Saint Joseph, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care Hospital in St. Joseph.

He was born March 28, 1945, in St. Joseph, graduating from the Faucet High School, St. Joseph Junior College, and then Missouri Western State College, with a Bachelor of Science in Biology, and a minor in Mathematics.

He served in the United States Navy, and he is a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Serving on the USS Haven Naval Hospital ship in Long Beach, California, US35 Air Anti Submarine Squadron 35.

He was stationed in San Diego, then a one year tour on the USS Hornet in the Western Pacific combat zone of Vietnam, from 1968 to 1969.

He was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (North Korea,) Vietnam Service Medal, as well as Meritorious Unit Commendation Medal.

David was very proud of his military service.

David worked in the meat packing industry in St. Joseph at Seitz Foods, and in Denver Colorado at Circle C Beef Co, Sterling Beef, Pepper Packing and Champion Box Beef, as a supervisor.

He enjoyed watching the Denver Broncos, and he was avid college football fan.

In his younger years, he enjoyed taking care of his cars and farming, with his Dad and brothers.

He was a member of VFW Post 7945 of Thornton, CO, VFW in St. Joseph and the Agency Christian Church.

David was preceded in death by: his father, Thomas Leroy Barnett; mother, Betty Lou Wood; and brother, Layne Gale Barnett.

Survivors include: step- mother, Donna Fern Barnett, St. Joseph; daughter, Sandy (Phil) Moore, St. Joseph; son, Michael (Diane) Barnett, Cliffside, New Jersey; step-daughter, Lisa (Mike) Flannery, St. Joseph; brothers, Jim (Julie) Barnett and Wayne (Carol) Barnett; and sisters, Linda (Bill) Bywaters and LaDonna (Dean) Fergison; grandchildren: Devin and Zechary Moore; step- grandson, Jarrod; two step-great-grandchildren; and the love of his life, Sharon Barnett of St. Joseph.

Private family graveside funeral Services and Inurnment will be conducted on Tuesday, June 23 at Leavenworth National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be directed to: the American VFW, the St. Joseph Animal Shelter, or an Organization of the donor's choice.

Online condolence and obituary at: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.