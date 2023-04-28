SAVANNAH, Mo. -Charles Glenn Barnett, of Savannah, Missouri, died April 27, 2023, at LaVerna Senior Living, Savannah. Glenn was born on Nov. 16, 1939, to Johney and Thelma Fletchall. He was a 1958 graduate of Skidmore High School and proceeded to drive trucks for 33½ years.

On Feb. 25, 1962, he married Shirley Cromer. They had two daughters, Darla (Thomas) Jung and Ann (Rich) Aubrey. He enjoyed the grandchildren, Matthew Eis, Christopher Jung and Jada Jung, all of St. Joseph.

