SAVANNAH, Mo. -Charles Glenn Barnett, of Savannah, Missouri, died April 27, 2023, at LaVerna Senior Living, Savannah. Glenn was born on Nov. 16, 1939, to Johney and Thelma Fletchall. He was a 1958 graduate of Skidmore High School and proceeded to drive trucks for 33½ years.
On Feb. 25, 1962, he married Shirley Cromer. They had two daughters, Darla (Thomas) Jung and Ann (Rich) Aubrey. He enjoyed the grandchildren, Matthew Eis, Christopher Jung and Jada Jung, all of St. Joseph.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Johnny; sisters, Fern Jones and Betty Hitchcock, Doris Carmichael, and Kathryn Miller; and a brother, Reverend Don Barnett.
Surviving Glenn are his wife of 61 years; daughters and sons-in-law; grandchildren; a sister, Marilyn Harvill, Lincoln, Nebraska; and his nieces and nephews.
Glenn was an avid amateur radio "buff" and had enjoyed helping with the lost child network at Trails West!.
Funeral service for Glenn will be held at the Savannah United Methodist Church on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Bennett Lane Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family would like memorial donations to The Savannah United Methodist Church Choir or Rolling Hills Library, Savannah Branch.
Services are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
