Atina Barnett
EDGERTON, Mo. -Atina Barnett, 73, of Edgerton, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Suvivors: daughters, Lisa (Ralph) Landis and Angela (James) Fultz; grandchildren: Kevin (Sasha) Wickam, Shelby Fultz, Tec Sgt Amanda Landis (Cory) Christoffersen, Harley (Chrissy) Landis, Sarah Klein, Andy (Charlene) Landis; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Irene Pierson and Sharron Pettite; brother, JR. Sessions.
Memorial Service: 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri.
Visitation: 3:30 to 5 p.m. prior to service.
