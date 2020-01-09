Ryan "Bubba" Barnes, 27, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 6, 2020.
Ryan was born on June 7, 1992, in St. Joseph, to Dave and Patty (Fattig) Barnes.
He attended Benton High School and obtained his GED.
Ryan loved spending time with his friends, music and video games.
Preceded in death: grandfather, Delbert Fattig; paternal grandparents, James Pickrel and Ellen Barnes; aunt, Rhonda Fattig; great-aunt, Helen Pickrel.
Survivors: parents; maternal grandmother, Levetta Fattig; cousin, who was like a brother, Kyle Weldon; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family would like to thank Alexandria Starr, for being a friend to the end.
Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Funeral: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at our chapel.
Interment: Armstrong Cemetery, in Rushville, Missouri.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the funeral home, to assist with expenses.
www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.