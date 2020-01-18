Barnes, Rose L. 1950-2020

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Rose Lorraine Barnes, age 69, passed from this life on Jan. 15, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph, surrounded by her loving family.

Rose was born in Omaha, Nebraska, to Arthur W. and Rose D. (Kudrna) Holloway, on Sept. 1, 1950.

She completed high school and went on to trade school, entering the healthcare field and was a paramedic for many years.

Rose was a wonderful mom, wife and grandma, and loved her work as a paramedic, especially as a C.P.R. instructor.

She never tired at helping people and that was most of her life. Rose was always bringing a "stray" home.

She is survived by: her husband, Richard Dwayne Barnes, of the home; children: John Winslow, Clarksdale, Missouri, Becky (John) Hanson, Stewartsville, Missouri, Archie (Tracy) Parton, Stewartsville, and J.C. Cindrich; sister, Peggy Beck, Omaha; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; many other relatives; and a multitude of friends.

Rose was preceded in death by: her parents; son, Ernie; grandson, Jesse; sister, Emma Harrison; and a brother, Arthur Frank Holloway.

A Memorial service will be held in her honor at The Stewartsville Missouri Fire House, 631 Park Ave., Stewartsville, at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, with E.M.T. Honor Guard, and Pastor Kyle White officiating.

Inurnment will follow at a later date, at the Stewartsville Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Turner Family Funeral Home of Stewartsville.

Memorials may be made in Rose's honor to: The Noyes Home or the Donor's Choice, in care of Turner Family Funeral Home.

