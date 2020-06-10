SAVANNAH, Mo. -Mary Barnes, 90, Savannah, Missouri; passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born on October 27, 1929 in Martinsville, Missouri to the late Jay and Lucille (Updegraff) Patrick.

Mary married Russell Barnes on November 11, 1950 in Albany, Missouri. He preceded her in death on March 4, 2019.

Mrs. Barnes worked as the Andrew County Treasurer for over fifteen years until her retirement.

Mary enjoyed reading and crocheting.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Barnes was also preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.

Survivors include: two daughters, Ann Bougher and Cathy Bowman (Walt); grandchildren, Amy Bowman, Becky Bowman, C. J. Bowman (Jessica), Erin Robertson, Ricky Bougher and Clint Barnes; great-grandchildren, Jay Bowman, Macray Brooks, Kaysha, Kirsten and Josh Hufford, Taryn and Laynie Robertson, Jaden and Jillian Bowman; great-great-grandchildren, Jay Bowman, Jr., Brooklyn Brooks; bonus granddaughter, Nicole McNeece; numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service and Interment 10 a.m. Friday at Savannah Cemetery, Savannah, Missouri.

There will be no formal visitation. A register book will be available to sign at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Freudenthal Hospice; Gloria, Lindsey, Sonja, Christie, Tanya, Karen, Wanda, Kennedy, Cassie, Stefanie and Peggy, for their exceptional care of both Mary and Russell.

Memorial donations may be made to Dementia Society of America or Andrew County Senior Center. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.