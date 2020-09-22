Malcomb D. "Mac" Barnes, 89, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

He was born Dec. 12, 1930 to Neal and Alma (Young) Barnes.

Mac married Barbara Ann Edwards Oct. 5, 1963. She preceded him in death July 26, 2012.

Mac was a member of Hope United Church of Christ and former member of Wesley United Methodist Church.

He served as Staff Sgt. of the 9th AREFS, 9th BOMWG and was discharged Feb. 8, 1955. Mac retired from TWA as an engine inspector in 1993 after 38 years of employment.

He enjoyed traveling, retirement, church activities, morning coffee with his retired friends and spending time with his family.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Earl "Buster" Limpp; and sister, Kaye White.

Survivors include children; Lisa Ann Stumpf (Steve), Clint Dee Barnes (Danielle); granddaughter, Rhiannon Nicole Vicari (Zach); brother-in-law, Jerry White; his beloved cat, Lilly; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 10 a.m. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Friends of the Animal Shelter.

The family request anyone attending the visitation to please wear a face mask.

