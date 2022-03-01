CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - Judith Lynn "Judy" Barnes, 78 of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away in Chillicothe at Hedrick Medical Center on Feb. 27, 2022, under the care of her family.
Judy was born Aug. 26, 1943, to parents Willard "Punch" Eckert and Euletha Mae Smith. Judy graduated Meadville High School in 1961. She attended Chillicothe Beauty Academy and was a member of the first graduating class, earning her Beauticians license. Judy worked as a Beautician at a beauty shop for several years, until her health failed.
Judy was a Kansas City Chiefs fan, animal lover with cats being her favorites. She also collected cat figurines but most of all she loved to spend family time with her granddaughter.
Judy is survived by her granddaughter, Marilese Lydia B. Tridle and fiancee Troy Robertson of North Platte, Nebraska; cousins, Charlotte Dadiras of Chillicothe, Charlene Bloss of Chillicothe, Jerry Eckert of Washington, Missouri, Charles Ray Eckert of Laredo, Missouri, Ronald Eckert of Chula, Missouri, Clarence Eckert of Chula; extended family, Martin and Marilyn Greer and family of St. Joseph.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Punch and Euletha Eckert; daughter, Denise Lynn Barnes Tridle, and grandparents.
Memorials in honor of Judy can be made out to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Grand River Multipurpose Center and may be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N. Washington, Chillicothe, MO 64601.
Online condolences may be left at www.heritage-becausewecare.com.
Visitation will be held at Heritage Funeral Home Wednesday, March 2, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m.
Funeral Services will be held at Heritage Funeral Home Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 11 a.m.
Burial will take place at Edgewood Cemetery in Chillicothe.
Arrangements are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.