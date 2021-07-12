Barnes, Fred 1942-2021 Albany, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - Fred Barnes, 78, Albany, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home.
Survivors include: sister, Jody (Barnes) Novak and his niece, Jennee (Barnes) Gregory who he so loved and her husband, David Gregory, all of Albany; Uncle Elwood Barnes, of Waterloo, Iowa; and cousin Helen Marie Myers (Steve) and family (Mark and Carla). Step survivors include: Jordan Stoll (Kevin) and Jolie Mae, Chris Novak (Bobbie), Elizabeth, Emma and Ella. Also, Tara Novak Lynch (Jason), Paige and PJ.
Funeral Services will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, Missouri.
Burial will follow in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.
Friends may call after 1 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pizz Ridge Indian Head Campground, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
