TARKIO, Mo. - Carol Adele Barnes, 88, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care.
Preceded: parents, Fred and Lucille (Emery) Meyer; husband, Kenneth Dwain Barnes, 2015; infant son, Curtis W. Barnes, 1954; sister, Laurel Craven; brother-in-law, Maurice Sharp.
Survivors: sons: Tracy (Holly) Barnes, Fairfax, Missouri, Kirby (Ana) Barnes, Indianapolis, Indiana, Joel Barnes, Westboro, and Roddy Barnes, Richmond, Virginia; daughter, Colette (Kevin) Barnes-Maelzer, Olathe, Kansas; grandchildren: Dustin (Erica) Barnes, Kelly Pruitt, Spencer (Lindsey) Barnes, Jase Barnes, Goldie Barnes, Mitchell Barnes, Kaleb Maelzer, Mathew Barnes, Nathan Barnes, Jacob Maelzer, and Alexa Barnes; great-grandchildren: Aislyn and Kolcyn Barnes, Lannie Barnes; sister, Coral (Kenneth) Elandt, San Miguel, California; brother-in-law, Hale Craven, Tarkio; sister-in-law, Bonnie Sharp, University Place, Washington; nieces and nephews.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, Westboro United Methodist Church.
Interment: High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo, Missouri.
Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, Westboro United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
Memorials: United Methodist Women, Westboro, Missouri.
Services: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.