Barnes, Betty J. 1948-2020

Betty Jean Barnes, 72, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

She was born May 8, 1948, in St. Joseph, to Linvelle and Winifred (Young) Meadows.

Betty married Roger Lee Barnes March 5, 1977. He survives of the home.

She enjoyed watching movies and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Marilyn Pierce.

Additional survivors include children, Angela Smith (Chad), Amy Leggat (Doug), Haley Black (Abe), Lacey Clark (Stephen); grandchildren, Kaylee, Benjamin, Douglas, Addison, Cooper, Caden, Remy; two sisters; five brothers; her beloved dog, Straise; numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Ashland Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

