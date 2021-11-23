Archie Louis Barnes, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.
Archie was born Nov. 15, 1936, to Lottie and Sam Barnes. Archie married Lauretta Joyce Provolt May 18, 1954. They were together for 60 years until her passing.
Survivors include daughter, Holly Barnes; grandchildren, Dalton and Nevaeh Barnes; son-in-law, Jeremy Hays; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Archie was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lauretta; three sisters; two brothers; children, Timothy and Melody Barnes.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, beginning at 5 p.m., at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Memorial services will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment noon Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Armstrong Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
