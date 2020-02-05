SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Larry Eugene Barnard passed away on Jan. 31, 2020.

Larry was born on Nov. 19, 1953, at the old hospital in Cameron, Missouri, to Don E. Barnard and Doris May (Kruse) Barnard.

Larry was preceded in death by: his brother, David Lee; and his parents.

He served in the Air National Guard from 1972 to 1978.

Larry worked as an HVAC maintenance supervisor for the state of Missouri for 21 years. He taught HVAC maintenance and repair at Midwest Technical Institute (MTI) for 3 years, before retiring completely.

Larry enjoyed music and playing in a band during his younger years. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He always had a construction project going, renovating houses and building three houses from the ground up.

He enjoyed traveling when he could get away, but his favorite place was always home, on the back deck, watching the ducks and listening to the frogs in "The Pond".

He is survived by: his wife and friend, Veda Barnard; sister, Wanda Hahn; son, Philip (Megan) Barnard; three stepchildren: Carrie Stretch (Michael), Kathryn Baldwin (Rick Mizer) and Roger Earehart; two grandchildren, Lillie and Caleb; four step-grandchildren: Jonathan, Nicole, Steven and Stacy; two nephews, Brad and Alan Hahn.

Services: 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Poland-Thompson Chapel.

Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m., one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

