Barmann, Roland "Rollie" 1933-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. -Roland "Rollie" Barmann passed away on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Maryville Living Center.

Rollie was born on Sept. 25, 1933, in Maryville to George and Marie (Farnan) Barmann.

He lived his entire life in Maryville, except for two years as an MP in the Army.

Rollie attended St. Mary's Elementary School, Maryville High School and Northwest Missouri State University.

He was a lifetime farmer, 4H leader, Polk Township Board Member, Polk Township Volunteer Fire Fighter and Polk Township Rural Fire Board.

Rollie married Mary Kay Martindale on Jan. 19, 1960, at St. Clare Catholic Church in Clarinda, Iowa. They were married 60 years.

He is survived by: his wife, Kay; sons, Tony (Avie), Scott City, Kansas, Nick (Cherlyn), Maryville; daughter, Susan (Mike) Hartman, Coralville, Iowa; and sister, Clara Burson, Maryville; grandchildren: Dana, Matt, Ryan, Kent, Dexter and Austin; great-grandchildren: Finley, Kate, Peyton and Mason.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Rita Alexander.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church, under the care of Price Funeral Home.

Burial: St. Marys Cemetery, Maryville.

Rosary: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church.

The family will receive friends following the rosary from 6 to 8 p.m.

The family suggests memorials to St. Gregorys Barbarigo Catholic Church or St. Gregorys Catholic School.

www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.