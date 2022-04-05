Derek Stephen Barmann, 44, of St. Joseph, passed away after a battle with cancer on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at his home. He was born March 15, 1978, in St. Joseph, son of Nancy and Mark Barmann.
He was working at Altec as a welder. He enjoyed tinkering with cars, fishing, golfing, he loved the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Miami Dolphins, but most especially spending time with his son. He was a Christian.
He is survived by his parents; a son, Reed Barmann, St. Joseph; sister, Heather (Randy) Chavez, Gardner, Kansas; nephews, Corbin, Cambel and Carsen Chavez.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home, with memorial services and public livestream following at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
